Health Headlines: Expiration dates on food

UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us with a look at dates on those food products you purchase! Should you toss out those eggs or that carton of milk just because it's past the "best if used by" date? What does it really mean? You may be surprised to learn that food producers are not required to put product dating on foods – with one exception: baby food. But, food manufacturers often do put dates on foods. While that can be a good thing, it can also lead to a lot of food waste.

Examples of commonly used phrases:

"Best if Used By/Before," tells you when a food will have the best flavor or quality. It is not a purchase or safety date.

"Sell-By" tells the store how long to display the product for sale for inventory management. It is not a safety date.

"Use-By" is the last date recommended for the use of the food while at peak quality.

Most of the time, the food is still good past these dates. Now, two big food industry groups are trying to decrease the confusion about what these dates mean. The Grocery Manufacturers Association and the Food Marketing Institute are now recommending using only two dates: "best if used by: or "use by". Manufacturers should use the "best if used by" on most foods so that consumers know they can still use it past that date. They should use the "use by" date on foods that really could be unsafe if they sit on the shelf too long.

These are just guidelines but the hope is that most food companies will be using them by sometime in 2018. We hope this will cut down on food waste but it could also be good for your budget! So how do you know if a food should be thrown out? Give it a sniff – if it smells off, then throw it out. If you see mold or deterioration, definitely throw it out. In the case of hard cheese, you can cut away the mold and it's still safe to eat. And don't forget freeze foods if you know you won't be able to use it up soon after the date. This works particularly well with meats, cheeses, and breads but just about anything can be frozen!

