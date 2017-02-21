UPDATE: New video reveals 3rd suspect in pawn shop burglary

Jefferson County deputies are now looking for three people accused of stealing several guns and other items from a pawn shop on Sunday, February 12.

The burglary happened at Lee's Pawn in the 2000 block of Center Point Parkway. When authorities arrived on the scene they found the backdoor had been forced open.

The suspects captured on the initial surveillance video inside the store are described as two black males in dark clothing. They carried the stolen items away from the scene in large bags.

Deputies say the suspects entered the building through a lower level in the area of a vacant dentist office. The dentist office had been vacant for several years, but detectives learned that there was a functioning surveillance system still in place.

A review of that video revealed a third, previously unseen, suspect.

The ATF and the NSSF are offering $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Please call deputies at (205) 325-1450 if you have any leads. Those with information can also call the ATF at 1-800-ATF- GUNS.

