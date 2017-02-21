This year marks the 114th American International Toy Fair. It is the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, the third largest in the world and a critical time for the approximately $22 Billion U.S. traditional toy industry. More than 1,600 manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from 30 countries will be showing more than 100,000 toys.

Chris Byrne, The "Toy Guy" and content director for TTPM.com provided us insight into this highly competitive, high-stakes industry. He addressed a variety of topics, from business outlook in the current economy to consumer product and retailing trends—and of course some of the hottest new toys for 2017 that are being officially launched to the trade in the U.S. at this show, though some are already finding their way to store shelves as consumers are seeking new toys For more information viewers can visit www.ttpm.com.

