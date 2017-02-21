Small game hunting mentoring program

Stuart R. Goldsby is the Regional Hunter Education Coordinator for Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Today he discussed small game hunting as a mentoring program for youth and beginning hunters. Small Game in Alabama includes most everything except deer and turkey or a few others with special seasons like alligator or swine. Rabbit, squirrel, dove, quail, waterfowl, raccoon, opossum all qualify as small game. The hunt is as much about the "social" aspect as it is about the hunt. Done in a group setting, Rabbit Hunting can be done alone or with multiple groups following a pack of beagles through the brush and around the field edges in hopes of a shot at a Cottontail or Swamp rabbit. You can have a lot of action with a lot of fun with a pack of up to 10 barking beagles on the trail. It may take several minutes to several hours to harvest a rabbit. Sometimes you get surprised by a deer or coyote or bobcat running out in front of the pack. Sometimes you harvest nothing at all but it is the action, the camaraderie with friends and family that makes the day worthwhile. Harvest limit on rabbits is eight per hunter per day. Then lunch on the grounds and it is back to the field or home. For more info on Small Game Hunting and Rabbit species of Alabama visit http://www.outdooralabama.com/Rabbits/. For more information call Outdoor Alabama's Wildlife section 334-242-3469, Enforcement section 334-242-3467, Fisheries section 334-242-3471, or visit www.outdooralabama.com.

