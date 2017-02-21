Tuscaloosa council to again discuss short-term rentals

A Tuscaloosa City Council committee is scheduled to take up the issue of short-term home rentals again on Tuesday.

The item is listed on the agenda for the Council Administration and Policy Committee. The agenda does not provide further details about what may be discussed.



The council began discussing the topic back in the fall. Last month, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner said he hopes the issue is resolved in time for the 2017 football season.



Some issues that have been part of the discussions include the interests of local hotels; safety standards to protect homeowners and renters; taxes that should be paid by those who rent out their homes; and the city resources needed to enforce a continued ban on short-term rentals.

