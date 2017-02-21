Judge rules Tuscaloosa councilman eligible for election

A Tuscaloosa circuit court judge ruled Monday that Tuscaloosa City Councilman Eddie Pugh did qualify to run for re-election. The City of Tuscaloosa had previously determined Pugh had not qualified for the election because a bank returned the check for his qualifying fee.



In his ruling, Judge Jim Roberts, Jr. said the Fair Campaign Practices Act offers guidance on the issue. Roberts wrote that the expenditure for Pugh’s qualifying fee was made on the date when the check was written, and not when the money was or is received.

In a February 17 hearing, an attorney for Pugh argued that even though the check was returned, Pugh made his promise to pay the fee before the deadline, and therefore qualified for the election. Attorneys for both the City of Tuscaloosa and the other candidate in the race, Alan “AJ” Johnson, argued Pugh did not qualify because his check was invalid.



Pugh said he mistakenly wrote the check from a closed campaign checking account. He said the funds had been transferred to a savings account. The city received the returned check from the bank after the qualifying deadline had passed.



Pugh and Johnson are candidates in the Tuscaloosa District 6 City Council race. The Tuscaloosa municipal election is March 7.

