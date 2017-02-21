Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg, wife make stops in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife met with a former Alabama death row inmate Monday night in Birmingham.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have been traveling through Alabama and posting about their experiences on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Priscilla and I got into Birmingham tonight and got to meet Anthony Ray Hinton. He spent 30 years in prison on death row for a crime he didn't commit, and was exonerated and released only a couple years ago,” read Zuckerberg’s most recent post, which included a photo of the meeting. He also showcased the work of Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative, which took on Hinton’s case and successfully got him out of prison.

Related: Anthony Ray Hinton released after nearly 30 years on death row

Hinton, Zuckerberg wrote, never received an apology. “When I heard this, I apologized to him -- not because I could have helped in his case, but because it is all of our responsibility to make our society one of justice for all,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg and Chan also made a stop in Tuscaloosa to visit with Tide head coach Nick Saban and several football players.

The couple says they spoke with Saban about the similarities in building a successful business and football team.

"Many of the same things go into building a good company and a winning football program -- a focus on recruiting, developing talent and setting high expectations," Zuckerberg wrote.

"We all need to be part of something bigger than ourselves. Communities can form around all kinds of things -- churches, schools, teams -- and it's clear that for a lot of folks in Alabama, college football is an important part of their community," he added.

The Alabama trip was made known on Sunday when Zuckerberg posted about the couple’s visit to Mobile and Bayou La Batre.

He also posted about their visit to Selma on Monday which included a visit to The Selma Times Journal newspaper.

“It seems like a good time to say thank you to all the journalists around the world who work tirelessly and sometimes put their lives in danger to surface the truth. I don't always agree with everything you say, but that's how democracy is supposed to work,” the Facebook post said.

Zuckerberg and his wife are traveling through the south this week as part of his challenge to visit every state.

Zuckerberg’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/zuck

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.