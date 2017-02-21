First Alert Update: Rainy weather is likely today

Rain is expected to begin moving into our area today.

Severe storms are not anticipated, but we could have a few isolated heavy downpours, mainly into our southwestern counties, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Look for highs close to 70-degrees and SE winds around 5 to 10 mph.

The best chance of strong or severe storms near us will likely be southwest.

Tonight scattered rain showers will likely linger into our eastern counties with lows near 58 and SW winds around 5 mph.

We could see a few isolated showers in the morning hours of Wednesday, followed by mostly cloudy skies through Thursday. Look for highs both days in the low to mid-70s with lows in the 50s.

On Friday a cold front is expected to push through our area, but rain and thunderstorms look to be very limited at this time. Morning temperatures should remain in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Some isolated showers could push into Saturday morning, but clearing skies are anticipated for Saturday afternoon with morning temperatures near 50 and highs just warming close to 60 degrees.

Sunday looks to be mostly clear with morning tempertures in the mid-to-upper 30s and highs in the upper 60s.

Increasing clouds take us through midweek next week, with warming temperatures.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.