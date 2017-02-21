Birmingham homicide victim identified

Birmingham police have identified a homicide victim from Monday night.

Police say 22-year-old Denzal Moorer of Birmingham was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of 19th Avenue North.

A preliminary investigation shows Moorer and other family members including a child were inside the home prior to the shooting. Police say it appears he was hit once. No one else inside the home was injured. It is believed the shooters were outside of the home firing into it.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is called to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.