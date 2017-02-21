A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club serves as safe haven for teens

It's a sanctuary for teens and a place where they feel safe. “That’s why this building is really good to me, because I was out there playing in the streets too,” said 17-year-old Michael Howard.



He said there’s a sense of security and peace at the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club in West Birmingham. " People think the streets is life but no is not,” said Howard.



He’s hoping more teens will join the club and now they have an incentive. Monday, club members walked into a revamped clubhouse that offers everything from music to gaming. "You can bring a lot of more teens in and keep them out of the streets. They come in and see how it looked and see that there's more to it instead of just doing homework,” continued Howard.

"There's an area for them to have discussions. It's more inviting. It's more warm. It's more homelike for them. That's very important for teenagers, “ said Frank Adams, Boys and Girls Club CEO.



Adams said these upgrades come during a vital time in our community. "With the tragic loss of lives recently, two young men from Wenonah and one from Fairfield it's a critical time for us to reach out and be more impactful for our teens."



15-year-old Sha'Warren Webster has already seen its impact. "It kind of opened me up. Before I was so closed in. I'm a new person now. I'm doing better in school since I came here .I've been doing well socially since I came here. I feel like I can just grow up as a better person just being here,” said Webster.



