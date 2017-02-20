Despite fire, Aletheia House plans to build back strong

When Chris Retan got the call Friday night that flames had destroyed a vacant apartment structure in the 1700 block of Pearson Ave, it was a blow.

“To lose this opportunity to be able to house families is a big disappointment,” he said.

Retan is the executive director of the Aletheia House and says one of their missions is to provide more affordable housing in Birmingham.



“A lot of people may have had credit problems in the past or maybe a history of incarceration where they can't lease decent housing and we'd like to give people that second chance to lease,” Retan said.

So six months ago, when the city of Birmingham gave Aletheia House the property on the terms it would pay back taxes and renovate it, Retan says the group jumped at the chance.

The original plan was to move eight families into this building by summer.

But Friday's fire fizzled those plans. Investigators say it appears to be the work of arsonists.



“You hate to hear about people like that," Retan said. "But there are people who are disturbed who do those sorts of things and, unfortunately, properties that are vacant are more likely to attract that kind of menace and I hope that's not what happened here."

But whatever the reason, Retan says his organization isn't deterred.

“We can't let this slow us down. It's a bump in the road, but we won't stop our mission of providing affordable housing to people in our community,” he said.

