FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rain arrives in west Alabama by daybreak

FIRST ALERT: You will likely see rain during the morning drive with possibly a few thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Rain will move into west Alabama by 6 a.m. Highs will reach the upper 60s with widespread rain through the day. While we could see some thunderstorms, no severe weather is expected. Rain will likely continue through Tuesday evening with temperatures in the upper 50s. Patchy fog is expected Wednesday morning with partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will reach 74 during the afternoon. Clouds will increase Wednesday night with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperatures late week will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect partly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon. Rain and thunderstorm chances will climb on Friday. A somewhat moisture limited cold front will track across the state Friday. This will bring a few showers and storms to the area. Again, we're not expecting severe weather. Highs will reach the upper 70s Friday afternoon. The average high for this time of year is lower 60s.

Weekend Cool Down: Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 30s. If you have outdoor plans, both Saturday and Sunday will be dry.

