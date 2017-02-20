Pelham council approves ice arena lease for professional hockey team

Footage from the 2016 Iron Cup between Alabama and Auburn on Jan. 24, 2016. (Source: WBRC video)

The Pelham City Council unanimously approved a deal to let the Birmingham Bulls professional hockey team lease the ice arena at the civic center.

We are still gathering details on the terms of the lease but team officials hope to have all the details ironed out for the 2017 season.

The council says this deal must still be reviewed and approved by the city attorney.

"Tonight was a vote to approve a lease. There's still several steps that we have to do to get everything wrapped up but really it's a win for Pelham because the complex has been growing and improving over the last four years but this is the logical next step," Pelham City Council President Rick Hayes said.

The Birmingham Bulls organization currently supports several youth leagues.

The ice arena is currently home to an active community of skaters and non-professional hockey teams. The Alabama mens hockey team plays their matches there as well.

We will have more details on this story soon so check back for updates.

