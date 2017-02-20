Volunteer fire departments receive help after busy season with wildfires

Thousands of dollars in gr ants for wildfire response will go to volunteer fire departments overwhelmed by a busy wildfire season in the fall.



The Wildfire Response gr ant will provide up to $2,500 to 40 volunteer fire departments in 21 counties.



“It will help,” Wade Holley of Birmingport Fire Department said. “You’re small volunteer fire departments struggle sometimes with the budget just putting fuel in the trucks.”



Birmingport, which is a mix of paid and volunteer staff, applied for the gr ant.



“We saw call volume increase by 20 to 25 percent in just two months,” Holley said.



The drought created difficult conditions for the Alabama Forestry Commission and fire departments between September and November of 2016.



More than 2,500 wildfires were reported in that period of time compared to about 400 during the same time a year before.

