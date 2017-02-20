Tuscaloosa Co. park wins state award

Fourteen-year-old Preston McDaniel likes fishing with his brother and his cousin av Van De Graaff park in Tuscaloosa County.

"They started coming with me when it first opened," McDaniel said.

He started coming to the Van de Graaff Arboretum and Historic Bridge Park soon after a plane crashed here in 2016.

"My grandfather lives right over there. So he called me right when it happened. He told me what happened. I thought it was crazy," McDaniel explained.

Six people died in that August 14, 2016 plane crash. That's why Preston came here in the first place.

"Yes sir, to see if there's anything left of it. After catching fish, I just like coming here," McDaniel added.

You won't find signs of that tragedy here today.

Recently, the Alabama Recreation and Park Association honored the Park with "2016 Outstanding Facility Award" for outstanding and unique achievements in the design and development of park and recreation facilities serving over 15,001 or more.

"We're excited to be recognized for that and it's a big step for our community," Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Spokeswoman Becky Booker said.

She says they've worked hard to overcome stigma of the crash.

Visitors like Daniel Dickens hope as more people see the park's beauty, the less they think about the accident.

"I think they won't remember after a little while," Dickens explained.

