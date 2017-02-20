Four retirement mistakes

The Birmingham Housing Authority is putting a private security company on notice after complaints they aren’t properly protecting a public housing complex.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have investigated ten fatalities on Blount County Roads in the last two weeks.More >>
A student at Greensboro High School fired a revolver at another student Wednesday, according to police.More >>
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox sharing new details of his plan for the new term in office he's starting this week.More >>
Rain is ending overnight with some chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s. You might be searching for the jacket early Thursday.More >>
