Birmingham-Southern College athletics leader stepping down

Joe Dean Jr., the senior vice president for advancement at Birmingham-Southern College, is resigning his position due to health reasons, college officials announced Monday, Feb. 20.

To honor his extensive service, Dean will be named the school’s first-ever athletics director emeritus, BSC President Linda Flaherty-Goldsmith announced. Dean spent 17 years as athletics director before taking responsibility for the college’s fundraising, development, and alumni affairs early in 2016.

“Joe has been an incredible asset to Birmingham-Southern in every role he has taken on,” said Flaherty-Goldsmith. “He was invaluable as a coach, as an athletics director, and as the leader of our Bridge to the Future fundraising campaign. And through it all, he has always been focused on making BSC a great learning environment for our students. We will miss Joe Dean Jr. here on the Hilltop.”

Dean first came to BSC in 1983 and served for six years as head basketball coach, completing his tenure with a 137-45 overall record. He was inducted into BSC’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 and went on to coach at the University of Central Florida.

He returned to Birmingham-Southern in 1999 as director of athletics. In that role, he led the college’s move to NCAA Division I and subsequent transition to NCAA Division III; he was instrumental in adding new sports programs; and he created the BSC Athletic Foundation, which raised more than $7 million in support of the college’s athletics programs. He also developed a comprehensive corporate sponsorship program, bringing in more than 40 local companies to support the BSC Panthers.

“Along with his long-standing commitment to success for our athletics teams, one of Joe’s greatest strengths has been his deep roots in our community,” said BSC Board Chairman David Smith, who graduated from the college in 1979. “During the past decade, no person has brought more positive public attention to our campus than Joe Dean. He has always been a champion for the college and our students—and I’m sure he will continue in that role in the future.”

Dean was a three-year basketball letterman at Mississippi State University and was the first recipient of the James H. “Babe” McCarthy Award for leadership, scholarship, and citizenship. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education there in 1976 and a master’s in education in 1977, also acting as an assistant basketball coach. He served as assistant basketball coach at the University of Kentucky from 1977 through 1983; he was part of the Wildcats’ NCAA national championship win in 1978.

He spent more than 20 years as a television color analyst, including stints on Fox Sports South, Raycom Media, and most recently the SEC Network. He was on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee from 2004-2007 and acted as chairman of community relations for the Birmingham Bowl.

“To me and countless others, Joe will always be ‘Mr. BSC,’” said Buddy Stanford, a 1963 BSC graduate and former member of the Board of Trustees who was inducted into the BSC Sports Hall of Fame for his success in basketball as a student. “There is no one I can think of who has provided more servant leadership for the development of student athletes at BSC. It is so fitting that he be given this recognition and appreciation—Go Panthers!”

Dean is a member of the Birmingham Tipoff Club, the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, is past president of Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, and is on the board of directors for The Foundry. He and his wife, Ellen, are members of Asbury United Methodist Church.

His resignation will take effect March 1. Dr. Sara Robicheaux, BSC’s dean of business programs, B.A. Monaghan Professor of Business, director of the Stump Entrepreneurship Program, and a 1997 BSC alumna, is serving as interim vice president for advancement.

