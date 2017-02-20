Deputies arrest teen, 20-year-old in connection to multiple robberies

A 16-year-old and a 20-year-old have been arrested and charged in connection to multiple robberies according to Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies.

Travis Harris, 20, of Gardendale, and Joshua Vann, 16, of Warrior, both face three counts of robbery first degree. They each have a bond of $30,000. Vann has been released after posting bail but Harris remains in the county jail.

The first two robberies happened Jan. 20 at Mt. Olive Grocery Store on Mt. Olive Road and at Young's Grovery on East Commercial Avenue. The final robbery happened Feb. 7 at Swann's Grocery on New Castle Road.

Deputies say they were able to link the robberies because in each case, the victims described a very similar scenario in which a white male entered the business with a handgun and demanding money.

Deputies say Harris was the one who entered the stores and Vann was the getaway driver.

When confronted with the evidence, deputies say Harris and Vann admitted their involvement.

