2 arrested after discovery of meth lab components in Coaling fire

Two Coaling residents are facing charges after a trailer fire led to the discovery of the makings of a meth lab, according to Tuscaloosa authorities.

Kala and Samuel Barger are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing chemical endangerment of a child and first-degree unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance after authorities responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Clements Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Responding officers discovered components of a meth lab in the half of the trailer that hadn’t been consumed by fire, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

A 5-year-old child and a 6-year-old child were present at the time of the fire and were taken into custody by the Department of Human Resources.

Kala and Samuel Barger are being held on a total bond of $515,000 each.

