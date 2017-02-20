Severe Weather Awareness Week tax holiday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Severe Weather Awareness Week tax holiday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

It is Severe Weather Awareness Week. Starting Friday, you can buy several items sales tax free.

Before you head out to shop, make sure your municipality is participating by clicking here.

Below you can read a list of tax-free items:

If the PDF isn't loading for you, click here.

