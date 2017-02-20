Crews battling house fire in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Crews battling house fire in Birmingham

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC) (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are working to put out a fire in Birmingham's Wahouma neighborhood. 

A house is on fire on 3rd Avenue North and 63rd Street, just behind the old Kennedy Middle School.

Officials tell us the house is vacant and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly