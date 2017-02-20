Possible earthquake damages Tuscaloosa Co. road - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Possible earthquake damages Tuscaloosa Co. road

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tuscaloosa County Public Works Department) (Source: Tuscaloosa County Public Works Department)
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Crews in Tuscaloosa County will work to repair damage caused by a possible earthquake in the Berry area last week. 

The 2.6 earthquake occurred Thursday, Feb. 16 and may have damaged Prudes Creek Road in numerous spots, according to the Tuscaloosa County Public Works department. 

The department will try to seal the cracks this week. 

