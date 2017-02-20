Muffuletta Fritters

Ingredients:

1/4 cup green olives, rinsed & drained

1/2 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

1/2 cup sliced hard salami, diced

1-oz prosciutto, finely diced

1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Vegetable oil

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 cups fresh breadcrumbs

Tangy Mustard Sauce

Directions:

Press the green olives between paper towels until dry.

Finely chop them & place in a medium bowl.

Fold in the cream cheese & the next 5 ingredients until blended.

Chill 30 minutes.

Divide the mixture into 16 portions using a tablespoon-size cookie scoop.

Attach a candy thermometer to a deep sided, 4-quart saucepan.

Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/4-inches & heat to 350 degrees.

Meanwhile, coat the cheese portions in flour, then in the egg.

Roll in the fresh breadcrumbs.

Fry, in batches, 1 to 2 minutes, or until golden brown.

Serve with the Tangy Mustard Sauce.

Tangy Mustard Sauce:

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp Dijon mustard

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

2 Tbsp water

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 tsp chopped fresh parsley

3/4 tsp sugar

Freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Whisk together all of the ingredients in a small bowl.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.