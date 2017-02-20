Muffuletta Fritters

Ingredients:
1/4 cup green olives, rinsed & drained
1/2 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend
1/2 cup sliced hard salami, diced
1-oz prosciutto, finely diced
1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Vegetable oil
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups fresh breadcrumbs
Tangy Mustard Sauce
Directions:
Press the green olives between paper towels until dry.
Finely chop them & place in a medium bowl.
Fold in the cream cheese & the next 5 ingredients until blended.
Chill 30 minutes.
Divide the mixture into 16 portions using a tablespoon-size cookie scoop.
Attach a candy thermometer to a deep sided, 4-quart saucepan.
Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/4-inches & heat to 350 degrees.
Meanwhile, coat the cheese portions in flour, then in the egg.
Roll in the fresh breadcrumbs.
Fry, in batches, 1 to 2 minutes, or until golden brown.
Serve with the Tangy Mustard Sauce.
Tangy Mustard Sauce:
Ingredients:
3 Tbsp Dijon mustard
3 Tbsp vegetable oil
2 Tbsp water
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 tsp chopped fresh parsley
3/4 tsp sugar
Freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Whisk together all of the ingredients in a small bowl.
