Wes: Plan on rainy weather for Tuesday

Temperatures are rising quickly across Alabama and there is a good chance most areas will reach highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. A few locations may even top the 80-degree mark! We are tracking our next rain maker to the west but this system won’t reach Alabama until early tomorrow. We are beginning to see higher level clouds from this system however lots of sunshine will continue to filter through the clouds. An overcast sky will develop overnight and we will begin to see rain over West Alabama by sunrise time tomorrow morning. The latest data suggests we could see a longer period of rain tomorrow so this will impact plans outdoors. The rain will impact west Alabama between sunrise and lunchtime. By noon, the axis of rain will be crossing I-65 and tracking across East Alabama. The rain is expected to lessen in intensity later in the day and the primary risk for storms will remain well south. Rain amounts should range between a quarter and one inch. The rain will gradually decrease in coverage and slowly exit the region through Wednesday morning. Wednesday should be dry for the most part, with highs in the middle 70s.



SPRING-LIKE TEMPERATURES CONTINUE: Daytime temperatures will continue to approach record levels through the remainder of the work-week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will top the mid to upper 70s. Friday could end up being the warmest day of the week, with highs once again nearing or topping 80° in a few spots.



FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS FRIDAY NIGHT: We will be tracking a cold front that will impact the state Friday night. Right now data suggests the main upper air support with this front will pass well north, with the main severe risk remaining north. I still think we could see a few storms or a strong gust front Friday night as cooler air arrives. The greater chance for rain will be over northern areas with rapid clearing into Saturday. Be sure to check our WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest specifics on temperatures and rain chances for the next 7-10 days.