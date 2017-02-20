Tuscaloosa candidate forum Monday Night

Candidates for Tuscaloosa mayor, city council and board of education will discuss issues facing the city at a candidate forum Monday at 6 p.m. in the Central High School auditorium.

The forum is sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The first session will feature board of education candidates. The second session will feature candidates for mayor and city council.



SCLC Tuscaloosa Chapter President Rev. Tyshawn Gardner says he wants voters to understand the significance of local elections. “We want citizens to know that local elections affect you most directly,” Gardner said. “We want this forum to inform the citizenry of Tuscaloosa how important local politics or local elections like these are to their life, their lifestyle and their well-being.”

Gardner says all voters are welcome and encouraged to attend the forum. He also expects topics with specific concern to some African-American voters to be addressed.

“It’s no secret, in our cities all across America, African-Americans seem to have very disproportionate numbers as it relates to crime, poverty, failing schools.”



“We want to hear the candidates who are running for city school board, and city councilmen, the mayoral candidates, their plan to level the playing field for African-American citizens, to give opportunities. Not a hand out, but a hand up.”



Monday, February 20 is also the last day to register to vote in the Tuscaloosa municipal election. Due to the Presidents Day holiday, the Tuscaloosa County Board of Registrars office is closed Monday. Therefore, anyone wishing to register to vote Monday will need to register online through the alabamavotes.gov.



The election is March 7. For more information for voters, visit elections.tuscaloosa.com.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.