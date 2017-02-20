Tuscaloosa businessman, philanthropist Jack Warner passes away

The Tuscaloosa community is mourning the life of well-known businessman and philanthropist Jack Warner. Warner died Saturday at the age of 99.

Warner served for years as CEO and President of Gulf States Paper Company. He also collected one of the most notable privately held collections of American art in the world.

There are numerous locations in Tuscaloosa that bear his or his family’s name, including Jack Warner Parkway and the Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum.

Following Warner’s death, University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell issued this statement:

“We have all lost a legend. Throughout his long and distinguished life, Jack Warner has been a generous benefactor in this community, across the nation and here at The University of Alabama. His generosity was surpassed only by his devotion to his passions and his steadfast friendship. When Mr. Warner made a substantial donation to furnish and restore the President’s Mansion in 1996, he said, ‘Any truly great university should have a gem that lifts the soul above the clouds.’ Today, Jack Warner’s soul has been lifted above the clouds. He will be missed by all of us.”

