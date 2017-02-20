Mickey: More spring-like temperatures this week

The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help identity human remains found May 20 in a creek near the Cahaba River.More >>
A woman is OK after driving off a parking deck across from the old Children’s Hospital and landing upside down.More >>
Look out for rain slick roadways this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the works today so grab the umbrella before you leave.More >>
Vacant stores are not something a mall owner ever wants to see. Right now at Brookwood Village, there are approximately 18 shops that are empty.More >>
Authorities are searching for a Bessemer man who suffers dementia and schizophrenia.More >>
