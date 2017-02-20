Mickey: More spring-like temperatures this week

After that gorgeous weekend we had, we begin our new workweek under clear to partly cloudy skies along with some patchy fog developing. That fog should burn off around 9 a.m. and we anticipate partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Expect high temperatures to be very in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight is expected to bring an increase in cloud cover with lows in the mid 50s and SE winds around 5 mph.

Early tomorrow morning we are expecting showers to begin entering into west Alabama and progress eastward. Look for a 50 to 60 chance of showers with this system, but little to no chance of strong storms.

Most of the rain should be pushing east of our state by midnight. Clouds will likely linger through much of the day on Wednesday with partial clearing by Wednesday night.

Look for variably cloudy skies on Thursday.

Friday evening into early Saturday could bring a few thunderstorms back our way. That is still a long way out and the models aren't quite in agreement yet, so we will continue to monitor that system's development in the coming days.

