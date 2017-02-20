Coroner: Professional angler killed in I-459 wreck

Authorities have identified the man killed Monday morning in McCalla after driving his SUV off of I-459 North and landing on the train tracks below as a professional bass angler.

Kyle Brandon Mabrey, a 42-year-old McCalla resident, was killed just after midnight on McAdory School Road and Harmon Road. When Bessemer police got to the scene they found the SUV about 100 yards from the intersection. Officers say Mabrey had been thrown from the car and was lying next to the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Cortice Miles says the boat was on the track and was hit by an oncoming train. There were no other injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bessemer police at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.

