Coroner: Professional angler killed in I-459 wreck

The big picture shows the most active weather impacting Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas the rest of Wednesday. Elsewhere, we still are not out of the woods for passing showers and storms today. They'll be scattered in nature this afternoon and lingering through midnight.More >>
The big picture shows the most active weather impacting Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas the rest of Wednesday. Elsewhere, we still are not out of the woods for passing showers and storms today. They'll be scattered in nature this afternoon and lingering through midnight.More >>
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama member businesses have contributed nearly $40,000 to scholarships that will allow Tuscaloosa City Schools students to attend the system’s new Summer Enrichment Camps.More >>
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama member businesses have contributed nearly $40,000 to scholarships that will allow Tuscaloosa City Schools students to attend the system’s new Summer Enrichment Camps.More >>
Alabama state troopers confirm a child has been killed and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Blount County.More >>
Alabama state troopers confirm a child has been killed and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Blount County.More >>
The Walker County coroner has identified a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Walker County coroner has identified a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help identity human remains found May 20 in a creek near the Cahaba River.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help identity human remains found May 20 in a creek near the Cahaba River.More >>