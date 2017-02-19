Deputies arrest man after finding his missing mother's body

Investigators have found the body of Karen Willmon.

She had been reported missing in Cherokee County.

Investigators arrested her son, 48-year-old Larry W. Bodily. He's being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center for murder.

"We are all very sorry for the tragic loss of Ms. Willmon and hope that the resolution of this case brings some closure for her loved ones." Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said in a press release. "I am very proud of the diligent effort of investigators to solve this horrible case."

Willmon's cause of death is also not being released.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in this investigation.

"We appreciate the excellent cooperation of investigators from the Cherokee County Major Crimes Unit, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Etowah County Sheriff's Office, Polk County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville State University's Center for Applied Forensics," Chief Investigator Josh Summerford said.

