Man crashes into parked car after being shot twice, Birmingham p - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Man crashes into parked car after being shot twice, Birmingham police say

Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on 43rd Avenue North.

Police say a man was shot twice while inside his car, causing him to hit a parked car on the street.

He was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly