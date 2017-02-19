Death threats emailed to 2 AL mosques

Two Alabama mosques, one in Birmingham and the other in Huntsville, received death threats by email.

“Your one warning,” the subject line reads. The email threatens that Muslims, Mexicans, and blacks will be “hunted nation wide (sic) until are are (sic) dead or gone.”

Religious leaders from both mosques say local police and national authorities are notified.

“The police are really aware of the situation and we have complete confidence,” said Aladin Beshir of the Huntsville Islamic Center. “We have complete confidence in God before anybody, and in our neighbors,” he said.

A spokesperson for the FBI could not confirm whether an investigation is underway.

A request for information from Huntsville Police was not immediately returned.

A spokesperson for Hoover Police confirmed a report was filed about an emailed threat.

“We want to take these things seriously but we do not want them to alter our lifestyle,” said Ashfaq Taufique, President of the Birmingham Islamic Society (BIS).

Prayer services continued as scheduled throughout the weekend.

“The concern is to be vigilant, report to the authorities, but at the same time, to not over estimate and become panicky and do things that you normally would not do,” Taufique explained.

While the local religious leaders say they feel supported by the community and local police, they are concerned about what they say is a national message influencing local actions.

“Minorities are coming under attack. The message that comes down either from the pulpit or the political platforms have consequences,” Taufique said.

“Every single thing that is happening throughout the nation, is reflected locally, and this is one instance,” explained Khaula Hadeed, Executive Director of the Alabama Chapter of the Birmingham Islamic Society.

Taufique says a previously scheduled open house at (BIS) will still happen on Sunday, February 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hoover Crescent Islamic Center.

“The best way to dispel our ignorance and fear of one another is to create dialogue and get to know one another,” he said.

