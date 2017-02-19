Wes: Temperatures could top 80 in some areas tomorrow

It is already feeling like spring in Alabama and the temperature pattern will remain very spring-like through most of the week. At last check, temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s across our area under a sunny sky. This will help make for a pleasantly mild evening, with the sky remaining mostly clear. I do expect more fog development overnight but it won’t be quite as dense and widespread as last night. This will quickly give way to more sunshine for tomorrow. If you thought today was warm, just wait until tomorrow. Some areas could reach highs in the low 80s! I’m forecasting an average high temperature of 77º. So plan on short sleeve weather for the afternoon.

NEXT RAINMAKER: Clouds will increase tomorrow night, with a chance of rain returning for areas mainly west of I-65 on Tuesday. There may be a rumble of thunder to the far southwest but most locations will experience scattered pockets of rain. The storm system responsible for the wet weather will be weakening by Wednesday. I’m expecting a mostly cloudy sky through Wednesday afternoon but the rain will become more widely scattered and much lighter. Based on what I’m seeing today, I certainly wouldn’t cancel any big outdoor plans you have for Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS FRIDAY NIGHT: There could be a few sprinkles and lingering clouds to the far east early on Thursday. This should clear out with sunshine returning across the entire area. The warm spring-like weather will continue, with temperatures surging into the mid to upper 70s. Friday will also be a warm day but I do want to give you a First Alert on the possibility of a few storms Friday night. We will be tracking a cold front that will produce a line of rain and storms. This axis of rain and storms will impact the area Friday night and exit the state early Saturday. I will have more on this rain chance and talk about the changes this front will bring at 9PM on WBRC. You can also listen in on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

