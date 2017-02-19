Man shot on Pearson Ave. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man shot on Pearson Ave.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on Pearson Ave.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. outside of  a vacant apartment complex. Police say it appears the victim was shot inside his car, but when he tried to speed away he hit a chain-link fence.

