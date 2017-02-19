Fred: Spring-like temperatures this week

Drier air is moving into central Alabama despite some lingering early morning clouds and fog which dropped visibility during the early morning.

The clouds will continue to scatter allowing temperatures to rise into the 70's this afternoon. Temperatures will cool quickly tonight with clear skies and light winds and early morning lows will drop into the 47 to 52 degree range. By sunrise Monday morning we will still be at least 10 degrees above normal lows.

Highs will reach into the 70s again Monday afternoon with only a few clouds. A cold front will approach later in the day and with a moisture increase from the Gulf rain returns; first to West Alabama then later spreading east.

The accompanying area of low pressure will pull south and east into the Gulf Wednesday morning with rain continuing to push east.

Highs Tuesday will still reach the lower 70s with lows still only in the 50s. Another ridge of high pressure builds over the area and an influx of warm Gulf air will allow temperatures to again reach the middle-to-upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another storm system will move east of the Rockies by Thursday night as a low forms over the Great Lakes region Friday.

The cold front will move east bringing a chance for rain during the day Friday and through the overnight hours with precipitation ending early Saturday.

Thunderstorms are possible, however, the strength of the system will likely limit any widespread thunderstorms as far south as Alabama.

