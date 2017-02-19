Sumiton man, 27, killed in crash

Alabama state troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man from Sumiton.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed 27-year-old Charles Rae Whitlow Jr.

Whitlow died when the 2004 Audi A4 he was driving left the road, overturned and hit a tree around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on Alabama 5, two miles east of Jasper.

