First Alert: Dense Fog Advisory for Sunday morning

Plenty of moisture this morning as high pressure builds into the region. The air is basically calm with areas of fog and low clouds. A dense fog advisory is in effect especially for areas to the south and east through 8 a.m.

After the low clouds and fog burn off this morning, sunshine will be abundant and temperatures will climb into the seventies area wide. Temperatures drop into the forties and fifties again tonight and more patchy fog may again form.

Monday will remain dry and unseasonably warm as a few spots probably top the 80 degree mark. Wet weather returns to the state as a disturbance moves over the Gulf. The best chance for rain will be west of I-65 Tuesday and Tuesday night. After daybreak Wednesday, rain chances will diminish as the area of low pressure moves away. More dry conditions with more above normal temperatures will return between weather systems Thursday into early Friday.

Moisture return will be limited ahead of the next system and frontal system which could bring our next chance of rain for late Friday into early Saturday.

