First Alert: Dense Fog Advisory for Sunday morning

A man sits in a dry house after months of leaks in his roof. John Drake paid $12,000 to a contractor who he says left more problems with his house than he fixed.More >>
A man sits in a dry house after months of leaks in his roof. John Drake paid $12,000 to a contractor who he says left more problems with his house than he fixed.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are working to extinguish two early morning house fires in Ensley.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are working to extinguish two early morning house fires in Ensley.More >>
Our On Your Side investigation in April on issues at Carver Memorial Cemetery combined with issues at other local cemeteries reported by a group of concerned citizens helped spark change and within days could become state law.More >>
Our On Your Side investigation in April on issues at Carver Memorial Cemetery combined with issues at other local cemeteries reported by a group of concerned citizens helped spark change and within days could become state law.More >>
With the summer approaching fast, you might be weary of diving into public pools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting a scary trend happeningMore >>
With the summer approaching fast, you might be weary of diving into public pools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting a scary trend happeningMore >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation is looking to replace an existing bridge in Tuscaloosa.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation is looking to replace an existing bridge in Tuscaloosa.More >>