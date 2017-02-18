First Alert: Patchy dense fog overnight; near record warmth Sunday

PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT: Visibility is d ropping off in areas to the south and we expect patchy dense fog to increase across the entire area through the remainder of the night and early morning. No rain is expected tonight as a disturbance exits the region. It will feel cooler when you step out the door in the morning. Lows will tumble into the mid to upper 40s.

Morning cloud cover and fog will give way to sunshine on Sunday, with highs soaring into the 70s. The record high is 76 degrees and we’re forecasting a high of 74 degrees. The warmer than average pattern will continue into next week and there is a good chance most areas will top 75 degrees on Monday. This is the time of the year in which we notice a sharper increase in the average high. In fact, the average high for tomorrow is 59 degrees and by next Saturday, the average high will be up to 61 degrees; a signal that spring isn’t too far away!

RAIN RETURNS TUESDAY: Tomorrow and Monday will be dry days but plan on more wet weather for Tuesday. Another disturbance will track across the region bringing a chance of rain. The primary risk for storms should remain well south. I’m expecting a cloudy day, with one or two periods of rain. This system will exit early on Wednesday, with lingering clouds and lower rain chances. We will catch a break in the wet weather on Thursday but long range guidance suggests a slightly more organized storm system will impact the state beginning on Friday. This will bring another chance of rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder late. Cooler air will flow in behind this system so expect a chilly start next Saturday. Fred will be in with updates beginning at 5 a.m. on our Sunday morning news. You can also listen in on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

