Hundreds compete in robotics competition at McAdory Middle Schoo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Hundreds compete in robotics competition at McAdory Middle School

It was a battle of the brains Saturday at McAdory Middle School, also creativity and ingenuity.

Hundreds of students from 40 schools from across the state competed in a robotics competition.

The hands-on experience challenged students in engineering, coding and problem-solving.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly