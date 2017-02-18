Death of inmate under investigation in Elmore Co.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide.

Prison officials found 41-year-old David Sanders in a dorm of the Elmore Correctional Facility on Thursday.

He had been badly beaten and taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries Saturday.

Four inmates have been suspected in his death and they're now being detained in a maximum security prison.

