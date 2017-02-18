Wes: Temperatures will approach record levels Sunday

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: A disturbance exiting the region will continue to produce lots of clouds through this evening. Dry weather is expected as temperatures tumble into the 50s through 9 p.m. Plan on the possibility of some foggy travel during the early morning. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s.

NEAR RECORD WARMTH TOMORROW: Morning cloud cover will give way to sunshine tomorrow and temperatures will soar into the middle 70s. The record high is 76 degrees and we’re forecasting a high of 74 degrees. The warmer than average pattern will continue into next week and there is a good chance most areas will top 75 degrees on Monday. This is the time of the year in which we notice a sharper increase in the average high temperature. In fact, the average high for tomorrow is 59 degrees and by next Saturday the average high will be up to 61 degrees, a signal that spring isn’t far away!

RAIN RETURNS TUESDAY: Tomorrow and Monday will be dry days but plan on more wet weather for Tuesday. Another disturbance will track across the region bringing a chance of rain. The primary risk for storms should remain well south. I’m expecting a cloudy day, with one or two periods of rain. This system will exit early on Wednesday, with lingering clouds and lower rain chances. We will catch a break in the wet weather on Thursday but long range guidance suggests a slightly more organized storm system will impact the state beginning on Friday. This will bring another chance of rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder late. Cooler air will flow in behind this system so expect a chilly start next Saturday. I will have more specifics on the long range forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. You can also listen in on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.