Father, son killed after crashing into each other

A crash near Winfield claimed the lives of a father and son on Saturday morning.

Troopers identified the deceased as 50-year-old Jeffery Morris Brasher and 22-year-old Austin Blaine Brasher, both of Bankston.

Jeffery Brasher was driving a 2006 Ford pickup when he collided with a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by his son.

Neither of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Jeffery Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene. His son was transported to UAB Hospital where he died at 9:18 a.m.

Investigators say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.