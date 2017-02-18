Father, son killed after crashing into each other

Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Many people and businesses donated more than $6 million dollars rebuild Tuscaloosa's Salvation Army Shelter after the April 27, 2011 tornado.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm two children and an adult died after a two-vehicle crash in Blount County Wednesday morning.More >>
"I'm a gun lover and a hater of gun crime. And so we wanted to create a plan that was focused on criminals with guns in an effort to make the people in our county safer,” Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said.More >>
Cold Springs High School senior Nick Johnson had a lot going for him. He was smart, funny and admired by many.More >>
