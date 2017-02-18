Fred: Scattered showers may continue in some areas, dry conditions return overnight

Rain continues moving north with temperatures rising from the 50s to the lower 60s later this afternoon as rain ends. Scattered showers may continue especially in areas to the north and west and in the southeast but rain will end later tonight.

Mostly dry conditions will return overnight, however, we could see a deck of low clouds and patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows will range from 46-50 with lingering clouds through the morning Sunday. A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the region for the end of the weekend and clouds should clear by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 72-77 degree range with the possibility for near record highs in some areas. The weather will be much the same Monday as the surface high shifts east with a southeasterly flow developing. Highs Monday will also be in the lower to middle 70s. Record highs are again possible Monday afternoon.

Another disturbance approaches late Monday as clouds increase after sunset with light rain developing in West Alabama overnight. An area of low is expected to develop and track south but weaken as it moves across the area. There is still a chance the system could stall and with abundant moisture thanks to a southerly flow from the Gulf ahead of this system, there is a likely chance of rain across the area from Tuesday through Wednesday. As this low moves east-southeast of the region late Wednesday a weak ridge of high pressure will briefly build as it moves into the Northwestern Gulf.

Temperatures will warm through the day Wednesday and Thursday as warm air again moves north and highs again reach the middle 70s. The next system will begin to take shape in the West late Thursday. Rain chances will increase during the day Friday and continue into the overnight hours with a chance of a few thunderstorms. Highs will continue to be unseasonably warm through the end of the work-week.