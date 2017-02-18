Fred: A rainy Saturday

A wet weather system is working north this morning as we remain north of a warm front and south of a cold front. The chance for rain will move through this morning and may move on into north Alabama by afternoon.

Another round of showers and isolated storms may develop in areas to the south and east moving north across our area this afternoon. Most of the rain should be out of the area by late afternoon or early this evening but there continues to be a chance for light rain or drizzle continuing through the night with the possibility for fog development primarily in areas to the south and east with low clouds in other areas.

A ridge of high pressure will develop across the region Sunday and Monday with dry, warm conditions and highs in the 70s both days. Tuesday morning a return flow of Gulf moisture will bring rain Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.

After daybreak Wednesday, rain chances should diminish with dry and mild weather Thursday into early Friday. Moisture looks somewhat limited ahead of the system but a cold front could bring our next chance of rain by late Friday.