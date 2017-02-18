Fred: A rainy Saturday

FIRST ALERT for clusters of rain and storms Monday.More >>
FIRST ALERT for clusters of rain and storms Monday.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man involved in a deadly crash in Blount County.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man involved in a deadly crash in Blount County.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of partial human remains near the Cahaba River.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of partial human remains near the Cahaba River.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities have made an arrest in a weekend murder in Holt.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities have made an arrest in a weekend murder in Holt.More >>
A Vance woman was killed in a three-car crash Sunday night, according to Alabama state troopers.More >>
A Vance woman was killed in a three-car crash Sunday night, according to Alabama state troopers.More >>