Pearson Ave. apartment fire being investigated as suspicious

Firefighters battled flames at an abandoned apartment building on Pearson Avenue Friday night.

It was an eye soar in the community but a local organization had announced plans to give the building a makeover. Now, it’s the site of a suspicious fire investigation.

Back in July, the Aletheia House entered into affordable housing redevelopment agreement with the city of Birmingham to transform the burned apartment building along with another into affordable housing.

Fire investigators say the apartment building off of 16th Street Southwest and Pearson Avenue was intentionally set.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom and walked outside to see the apartment building engulfed in flames.

The insurance agent for the organization was at the site of the fire Saturday surveying the damage.

Friday’s fire is becoming an all familiar occurrence on Birmingham’s west side. Several fire investigations are already underway in West End.

Neighbors like Ethel Peoples who have lived in the community for 25 years say they’re worried that one of those abandoned house fires could spread to their home.

“It was really frightening. Just seeing the apartments was burning. I be afraid that someone is going to set the apartments on fire and by house may catch a fire too,” said Peoples.

Birmingham police do not have any suspects at this time. A few weeks ago, police did take a person into custody in connection to a dozen arson cases in the area including two in West End, but that person has been released.

