Candlelight vigil hosted for man murdered on Super Bowl Sunday

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night to honor Alex Bedwell.

Police say Dillon Lee shot and killed Bedwell in Tuscaloosa during an argument on Suber Bowl Sunday. Lee has been released on bond.

Bedwell’s sister Jordan McDonald described him as her protector and best friend. His coworkers from Sprit Halloween helped make a collage of Bedwell displaying happy moments at the vigil.

McDonald said she found out by herself at the hospital that her brother didn't make it.

"It's a feeling you never want anyone else to ever feel. We are all just clinging to each other and remember him, remember him as positive and as good as can be,” said McDonald.

McDonald said her family wants justice for Bedwell and are not happy his alleged killer is currently free. Many of Bedwell’s family and friends put "Justice for Alex" stickers on their cars.

Bedwell's death was like losing a family member to Adam McCoin.

"As close to a brother I could have. I had a sister, but never a brother," McCoin explained. "We had conversations all the time, what would happen if he died. For some reason, he believed, 'I don't think anyone would show up.' But people are coming out of the woodwork."

