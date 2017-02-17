Federal and State government fighting fentanyl deaths

Deadly drugs being shipped in from China. Federal and state governments are working tirelessly to fix a growing addiction problem that is killing people all over the United States.

We already told you about the lethal dosages of fentanyl.

Some are even saying that it is the biggest problem that Alabama faces. Barry Matson with Alabama District Attorneys Association even goes as far as saying it’s a bigger problem than ISIS.

"They have not killed 500 people in Alabama in the last 18 months, but heroin and fentanyl have," Matson stated.

People in the U.S. are ordering the drug from China.

"These substances are manufactured synthetically in China they come into Mexico and then come into this Country and then they are also shipped directly into this country," Matson explained.

After six months of convincing the U-S finally talked China into banning the manufacture and sale of synthetic fentanyl. In Alabama, lawmakers want to do more. Senator Cam Ward says, "we have to stop it at the trafficking level before it gets out of hand."

A bill, passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, would increase the penalties for unlawful possession from a class D, to a class C felony.

"What this bill does is it cracks down and increases the penalties for those who are in possession of it," Ward said.

"It will go to a Class C felony. You are going to have prison time for it and it should be because this is so dangerous and so deadly right now that the idea of having this going on right now out in society is a huge public safety threat," Ward explained.

The goal is to get addicts off the streets and away from the drugs. The bill also includes harsher penalties for dealing fentanyl. We spoke with a Danny Molloy who was a heroin addict for five years and doesn't think jail time would have helped him.

He says your body gets to the point where it can't live without the drug. Not having it makes you sick and your body convinces your mind to do anything to get it.

"It is indescribable. It is like the flu times a million. and the only thing that can stop this is for you go out and get this drug," he explained.

He believes people with a history of drug abuse need treatment to get better and dealers need jail time. If know someone with a drug problem, there are several treatment facilities in Alabama ready to help. Click here for more information:

The bill will now wait for a vote on the Senate floor before moving on to the House.

