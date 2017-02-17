J-P: Rain becomes widespread overnight

First Alert: Expect rain through Saturday morning.

While thunderstorms are not expected, the forecast does look wet. Rain will track from west to east across the area clearing during the early afternoon.

Expect highs in the lower 60s Saturday. The evening should be cool and dry.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. No rain is expected through Monday.

Right now it looks like we'll see some light to moderate rain on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Temperatures next week will reach the lower to mid-70s.

Expect sunshine to return late next week.

