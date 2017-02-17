Reports: Bama to hire Patriots' TE coach Brian Daboll as OC

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Buccaneers select O.J. Howard with 19th pick of the NFL Draft

Buccaneers select O.J. Howard with 19th pick of the NFL Draft

Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.

Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.

Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will hire New England Patriots’ tight ends coach Brian Daboll to be the next offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.

Daboll would replace Steve Sarkisian who left Bama to take over as the OC for the Atlanta Falcons.

Sarkisian coached just one game as the Tide's OC after he took over for Lane Kiffin when he departed for Florida Atlantic.

This is a developing story. Please stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.