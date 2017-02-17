Birmingham police searching for men who robbed CVS on Tuscaloosa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Birmingham police searching for men who robbed CVS on Tuscaloosa Ave.

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
Connect
Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are looking for two black males they believe robbed a CVS on Tuscaloosa Avenue Friday night.

Lt. Sean Edwards said the duo wore masks during the incident.

No one was shot during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly