Birmingham police searching for men who robbed CVS on Tuscaloosa Ave.

Two people died in a two-vehicle wreck in the Dallas community in Blount County on Sunday.More >>
Heavy rain and storms brought a much-needed soaking to our area yesterday and last night.?More >>
A woman from Maplesville has been missing for about a week.More >>
We're expecting some scattered areas of showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day and lingering through Sunday evening.More >>
Still ongoing rainfall in East Alabama extending south where some flood warnings are still in effect as far north as southern Coosa and Tallapoosa counties.More >>
