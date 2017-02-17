Arson suspect in court, victims family asking for help

The man accused of setting fire to a Sumiton home where an elderly woman died and her son suffered severe injuries made his initial court appearance Friday.

Ryan Glen Phillips is charged with arson first degree and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. Court documents indicate that during the hearing, he asked for a court-appointed attorney.

79-year old Mary Dill died in the fire. Family members tell WBRC her son could be on oxygen for the rest of his life and in a wheelchair for some time.

The family is asking for financial assistance and has set up a go fund me account to help the son get back on his feet.

